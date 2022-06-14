PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.56

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 354723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

