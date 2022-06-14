PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $37.53

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.53, but opened at $39.79. PBF Energy shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 9,477 shares traded.
PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.24.
In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,681,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
