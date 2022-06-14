PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $37.53

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.53, but opened at $39.79. PBF Energy shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 9,477 shares traded.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,681,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

