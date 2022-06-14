PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

PBF Energy stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

