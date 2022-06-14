PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Adnan Raza Sells 2,166 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $50,836.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,345.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $83,869.80.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 102,819 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

