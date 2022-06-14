PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Adnan Raza Sells 3,990 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $83,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,889.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Adnan Raza sold 2,166 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $50,836.02.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

