Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 943,159 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $124,039,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

