Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,138 ($13.81).

Several research firms have commented on PNN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($13.59) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.74) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,038 ($12.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,058.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,083.44. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 741 ($8.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.20). The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

