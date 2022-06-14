Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,745 shares of company stock worth $156,909 in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $361,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

