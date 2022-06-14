Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 4.7%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.13 and last traded at $119.51. 3,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.