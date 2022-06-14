Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.44

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

PEBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $763.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

