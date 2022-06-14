Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

