Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.82

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.82 and traded as low as $26.20. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 756 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth about $4,211,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $8,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

