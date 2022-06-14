PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 84,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 898,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,015,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $134.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

