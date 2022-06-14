Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $349,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

