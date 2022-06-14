Peter van der Made Sells 3,500,000 Shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Stock

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Rating) insider Peter van der Made sold 3,500,000 shares of BrainChip stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.72), for a total transaction of A$3,636,500.00 ($2,525,347.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.87.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

