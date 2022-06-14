Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 98.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).
Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 103.89 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.69). The stock has a market cap of £201.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.