Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 98.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 103.89 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.69). The stock has a market cap of £201.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

In other news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($17,672.05).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

