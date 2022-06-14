PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.34

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.341 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34.

PetroChina has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PetroChina to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts expect that PetroChina will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PetroChina by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

