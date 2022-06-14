Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 3.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 327,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,354,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of C$171.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.
About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)
Featured Articles
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.