Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 3.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 327,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,354,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of C$171.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.