Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $311.75

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.75 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.88). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 315.20 ($3.83), with a volume of 632,100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 385 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($6.92) to GBX 510 ($6.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.77) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478.57 ($5.81).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 380.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.13), for a total value of £205,530 ($249,459.89). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($121,233.46).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

