Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember Sells 6,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,367 shares in the company, valued at C$635,780.25.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.56 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

