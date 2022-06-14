PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PG&E by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after acquiring an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in PG&E by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.