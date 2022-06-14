PG&E’s (PCG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.40 on Monday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.