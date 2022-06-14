Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

