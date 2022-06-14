Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 15529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.