Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 196,306,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,283,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

