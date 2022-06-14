Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGRGet Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.39 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,154 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,181.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £126.79 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.42.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.