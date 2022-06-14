Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.39 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,154 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,181.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £126.79 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.42.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

