Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.76) to GBX 780 ($9.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.65) to GBX 750 ($9.10) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.