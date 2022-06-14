Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:FENG opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

