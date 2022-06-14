Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The company has a market cap of £3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.
Photonstar Led Group Company Profile (LON:PSL)
