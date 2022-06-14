Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $924.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

