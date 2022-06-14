PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.10

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.30). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.05.
PHSC Company Profile (LON:PHSC)
