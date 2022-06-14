PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.10

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.30). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.05.

PHSC Company Profile (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

