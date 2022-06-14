Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 6.6%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $45.13. Approximately 16,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 360,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
