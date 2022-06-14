Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 6.6%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $45.13. Approximately 16,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 360,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

