Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
