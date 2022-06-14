Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 39.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

