PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 321,061 shares.The stock last traded at $52.38 and had previously closed at $52.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 91,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

