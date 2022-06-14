PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 6,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,464. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,932.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

