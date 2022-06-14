PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $99.09

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.09 and last traded at $99.09, with a volume of 5920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

