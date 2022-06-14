Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $54.41

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.41, but opened at $56.59. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 57,980 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 684,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 398,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

