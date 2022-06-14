Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of PME opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.