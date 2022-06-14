Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

