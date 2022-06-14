Piper Sandler Lowers PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target to $37.00

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.74% from the company’s previous close.

PureTech Health stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642. PureTech Health has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

