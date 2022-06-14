Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.24.
About Piraeus Financial (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piraeus Financial (BPIRY)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.