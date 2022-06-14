Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

