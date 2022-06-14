Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.08. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 97,809 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.35.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.