Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.08. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 97,809 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.35.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.