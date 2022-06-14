Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Up 6.3%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.54. 19,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,454,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,192,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 599,857 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 515.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

