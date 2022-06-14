Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 34229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLZ.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06. The stock has a market cap of C$439.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.