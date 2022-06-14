PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other PLBY Group news, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 322,148 shares valued at $4,895,478. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 1,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $350.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.11.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

