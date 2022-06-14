PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.64

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 12226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

