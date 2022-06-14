PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.64

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 12226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.