POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 1,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 487,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $21,318,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 910,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $19,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.