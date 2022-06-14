Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northland Securities lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Points.com stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Points.com

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

