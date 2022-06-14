Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 1,227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 300.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $$11.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.70. Pola Orbis has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

