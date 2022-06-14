Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.10).
Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 221.13 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.49. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,665.50 ($20.21). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 675.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
