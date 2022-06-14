Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $368.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1 year low of $366.68 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

